Arsenal to pursue transfer of La Liga forward once Aubameyang joins Barcelona

Arsenal are reportedly set to try a transfer move for Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally completes his switch to Barcelona.

The Gunners urgently need to find someone to replace Aubameyang if he does leave the Emirates Stadium, and De Tomas seems like he could be a strong candidate at this late stage in the transfer window.

Of course, some Arsenal fans might have had bigger names in mind, but it’s going to be extremely difficult to get anyone much better than De Tomas with just hours until the transfer deadline.

See below for the latest on Arsenal’s striker transfer business, as it looks like De Tomas will be their main candidate to replace Aubameyang…

Arsenal fans will surely be pretty satisfied with this, with De Tomas showing plenty of quality in La Liga, even if his goal record isn’t quite what it could be.

The 27-year-old scored 23 goals in the Spanish top flight last season, and has 11 in 20 games so far this term, but he might well boast more impressive numbers with better players around him.

Arsenal have some good creative players like Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard who should give De Tomas plenty of ammunition and help him become a prolific forward in English football.