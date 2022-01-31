Medical done: Tottenham to announce major signing soon, another deal could follow

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, in what could soon be a double deal with Rodrigo Bentancur also on his way.

Spurs fans will be excited by this development, with Kulusevski looking an exciting young talent who should instantly improve Antonio Conte’s side as they bid to break into the top four.

According to Fabrizio Romano, an official announcement shouldn’t be too far away now, with Kulusevski having his medical with Tottenham today, with a deal signed, and with Bentancur also expected to move from Turin to north London in an exciting double swoop…

Kulusevski didn’t really establish himself at Juventus, but the Sweden international still has time to turn his career around after showing immense potential when he was at Parma.

Tottenham will surely have more of a key role for Kulusevski in their squad, so it could be the perfect club for the 21-year-old’s development at this stage in his career.

Conte will surely be desperate to get these two names through the door after a frustratingly quiet January so far, with new faces surely needed at Spurs if they are to succeed under Conte.

  1. Good business being done and more to come before 11pm. We are in a good position in the league and with only FA cup games to come, top 4 and higher looks very very realistic. COYS

