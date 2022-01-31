Arsenal have reportedly been handed the opportunity to seal the transfer of Ousmane Dembele as part of the deal taking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

The Gunners could do with ensuring they’re not left too light up front after Aubameyang leaves, so it’s not too surprising that Dembele’s name now appears to be in the conversation.

According to the Independent, the France international has been offered to Arsenal, though it’s suggested that it might be a bit late to get the deal done now.

Dembele might not be everyone’s cup of tea after a difficult spell at Barcelona, but he was once regarded as a huge prospect after a spell at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster.

It’s worth noting that big clubs still seem to rate Dembele highly, with Marca recently claiming that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea were keen on him.

The Red Devils would surely benefit from bringing the 24-year-old in following Anthony Martial’s departure, while Jesse Lingard will be out of contract in the summer and Jadon Sancho is also struggling for form.

It may be that Arsenal are now ahead of Man Utd in the running, however, with Aubameyang proving a useful factor in their favour.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas recently endorsed a potential move for Dembele, telling CaughtOffside he thought he was an “amazing talent”.

“I think he is an amazing talent who can dazzle and do whatever he wants when he is in the right space,” Thomas said.

“He is a young boy and needs to play games. He has struggled a lot with injuries and I just feel as though he needs a good run of games in a team to get himself feeling like he can be the player everyone knows he can be.

“I would say Arsenal would be a better fit for him, with all the young talent, but given the contract situations at Liverpool and the age of the front line, he could just as well fit in at Liverpool.

“I would be more than happy for either team to take a chance with him.”