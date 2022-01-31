Dembele Arsenal transfer update as no major departures expected once Aubameyang Barcelona goes through

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona today as part of negotiations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the Gunners do not expect to secure a deal for Dembele today, with sources informing CaughtOffside that there isn’t currently strong interest from either end in making a move happen.

Aubameyang has agreed personal terms on a loan move to Barcelona and has been spotted arriving in the city today, even though this was not arranged by either club.

The Gabon international is likely to end up at the Nou Camp, CaughtOffside understands, though the deal is still some way from being finalised, and Arsenal do not anticipate other major deals going through today.

Deadline day is often hectic and situations can change quickly, but Arsenal have not been optimistic about getting signings in after missing out on priority targets Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo.

Deals for the likes of Alexander Isak, Raul de Tomas, and Douglas Luiz have been explored, but little progress has been made and it’s now late in the day to get major deals done.

Dembele has other offers and could still leave Barcelona before tonight’s deadline, but a move to the Emirates Stadium seems highly unlikely at this stage.

Despite reports emerging this afternoon, CaughtOffside have also been told there is no prospect of Nicolas Pepe leaving the club today.