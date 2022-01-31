Manchester United may reportedly be pursuing a late transfer move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

On the other hand, they may not be, and it’s slightly puzzling trying to make sense of the conflicting transfer rumours out there as we approach this evening’s deadline.

There’s been speculation surrounding Dembele for some time now, with the France international set to be out of contract at the Nou Camp this summer, so it makes sense that his club would want to cash in on him now while they still can.

Pedro Almeida has tweeted that Man Utd are interested in bringing Dembele to Old Trafford, and that they’ve made a €20million bid for the 24-year-old…

Manchester United made an official bid to Barcelona by Ousmane #Dembele, "red devils" offers 20M€ by the player. Let's see what happen. ??? #MUFC — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) January 30, 2022

However, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has also tweeted about the Dembele transfer situation, and insists there hasn’t been any offer made by the Red Devils…

No official bid and no talks opened by Manchester United for Ousmane Dembélé. They’ve not submitted any proposal to sign him on DeadlineDay, as things stand. ? #MUFC Same position from Man Utd since today morning. ???? https://t.co/vxTAZG1TDb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

Dembele could be a decent fit at United, especially as Jadon Sancho has struggled for form, while Anthony Martial has just left on loan, and Jesse Lingard is nearing the end of his contract.

Still, MUFC might also feel they could do better than Dembele, who might be a risky signing after his struggles in his time at Barcelona.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is clearly a fine natural talent, but he’s had problems with both fitness and form in recent times, and there’s no guarantee he’d revive his career in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if we get any more clarity on these reports in the next few hours.