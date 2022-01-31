Chelsea given possible boost in pursuit of forward transfer, but deal still looks “complicated”

Chelsea may reportedly have been given a boost in pursuit of the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the France international’s future currently looks complicated as we approach the transfer deadline tonight.

It seems, however, that it’s not the case that Dembele has an agreement in place to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona are still trying to offload the 24-year-old today as it’s their last chance to cash in on him due to his contract being up in the summer.

See the latest details from Romano in the tweets below, which follows Pedro Almeida recently claiming Chelsea were in for Dembele…

Dembele may not have had the most convincing spell at Barcelona, but he could be a useful addition in a problem position for Chelsea.

There’s clearly a talented player in there somewhere, and he might well benefit from being reunited with Thomas Tuchel, who was his manager at Borussia Dortmund, the club where he showed the best form of his career.

Chelsea need to replace struggling performers like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, so signing Dembele on the cheap could end up being good business for the Blues.

