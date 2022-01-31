One player that is bound to be delighted with the ending of the January transfer window is Donny van de Beek.

Ever since signing for Manchester United, the Dutchman has cut a forlorn figure on the sidelines at Old Trafford, and it appeared that he was destined to do exactly that for another six months.

However, the appointment of Frank Lampard to Everton changed the immediate course of van de Beek’s career and a loan transfer to the Toffees was quickly completed.

Ahead of the final few hours, Everton released the first images of the Dutchman in the famous blue shirt.