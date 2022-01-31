Manchester United fans love star for apparent social media dig at arrested teammate Mason Greenwood

Manchester United supporters and fans from the wider football community are heralding Marcus Rashford as they’re convinced that the national hero has aimed a dig at arrested teammate Mason Greenwood on social media.

The Athletic reported earlier today that police have been granted additional time to speak to Greenwood, who was arrested on Sunday afternoon and was still being held in custody at the time of writing. The 20-year-old is being held on suspicion of rape and sexual assault which appeared to be captured by an Instagram story shared by the forward’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson on Sunday.

Rashford also recently joined other United stars in unfollowing Greenwood on Instagram after brave Harriet shared a harrowing account of how she’s been treated on social media.

Today, Rashford, who is one of many Premier League stars enjoying a winter break owing to international duty for Africans, South Americans and those from Asia and the Oceanic area, took to Instagram to officially share that he has rekindled his romance with Lucia Loi.

Some fans believe that the timing of the post resembles a dig at Greenwood, amid the criminal proceeding he is facing. Rashford shared some beautiful pictures of himself and Lucia, as well as pal Jesse Lingard with the caption ‘through thick and thin’.

Take a look at how some of the Man United faithful and other fans have reacted to Rashford’s post:

We can all only hope that Manchester United do the right thing once the legal proceedings are concluded and that the victim in all of this receives all the support available to her to overcome a sickening experience.

