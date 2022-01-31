Man United won’t provide Mason Greenwood with legal counsel after forward spends night in jail cell

Manchester United will reportedly not be providing Mason Greenwood with legal counsel after he spent the night in a jail cell.

The Red Devils have suspended Greenwood from playing and from taking part in club training sessions after very serious allegations of assault emerged yesterday.

The England international has been a key player for Man Utd in the last couple of years, but his career at Old Trafford could now be in serious doubt as it looks like they’re not offering him support during current proceedings.

Greenwood has been left to arrange legal representation himself, as he prepares to talk to the police about the strong accusations made by his former girlfriend Harriet Robson on social media.

The 20-year-old’s deals with Nike may also be in doubt as they released a statement yesterday saying: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood came up through United’s academy before breaking into the first-team a few years ago, but the club have now stated that he will not be involved in playing or training until further notice.

