It was always going to be one of the stories of Transfer Deadline Day.

Jesse Lingard seems to have been angling for a move away from Manchester United for most of the January window, but only at the 11th hour have things seemingly clicked into gear.

The player has barely played for the Red Devils since returning to the club in the summer after a wonderful loan spell at West Ham United.

It was believed that the Hammers were interested in his services again, and alongside Newcastle United, were pushing hard in the final hours of the window.

Robertson slated by Liverpool fans

There were also rumours that suggested the player would be handed a £4m bonus if he helped to save the Magpies from relegation, with the club willing to pay a £3m loan fee to the Red Devils.

Breaking: Understand NUFC have offered a £3m loan fee + £4m survival bonus for Jesse Lingard & are waiting for MUFC response. @MailSport — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 31, 2022

It seemed for all the world that one team or the other were going to be successful in acquiring the player for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, dependant on the player’s own preference.

However, Man United themselves threw a bomb into the negotiations with just five hours left of Deadline Day.

? Jesse Lingard has been told by Man Utd he will not be allowed to leave before transfer window shuts. Despite Newcastle & West Ham pushing for #DeadlineDay loan, 29yo will stay at #MUFC + go into the final 6 months of his deal @TheAthleticUK #NUFC #WHUFC https://t.co/KkpEZjuRWZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United told the player that, in fact, they won’t be allowing him to leave after all.

That means Lingard will have to see out the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford.