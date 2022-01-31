Things are hotting up on Transfer Deadline Day, and Frank Lampard is wasting no time making his mark at Everton.

With Donny van de Beek already having been secured on loan from Manchester United, the new Toffees boss will have known that he couldn’t bring any other Premier League players in on loan, they would have to be permanent switches.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur outcast, Dele Alli, has reached agreement with the Toffees to become a new signing, and that the deal has been completed with total agreement on both sides, subject to a medical.

It’s a stunning coup for Lampard who, if he can get the best out of Alli, playing alongside van de Beek, will have one of the most exciting midfield partnerships in the league.

Dele Alli to Everton, done deal and here we go! Full agreement reached with Tottenham, permanent move subject to medical in the next few hours. It’s done. ?? #EFC Frank Lampard wanted Dele after van de Beek – official announcement later today. #THFC pic.twitter.com/05QgWTeSvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Furthermore, if the two players hit it off, the expectation will be that Everton will fight tooth and nail to hang onto the Dutchman at the end of his loan.

Clearly, Alli needs to get his head right as he’s a shadow of the player that he was a couple of seasons ago.

In a World Cup year, he has the motivation of getting back into the international set-up if he’s able to hit the ground running at Goodison Park.

With Lampard knowing exactly what it takes to be a successful midfielder, both players could find that their careers are kick-started on Merseyside.