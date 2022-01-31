The transfer situation for Jesse Lingard is likely to go right to the wire on deadline day.

It’s believed that the midfielder has told Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick, that he wants to leave in this window, but the deal will clearly need to be right for the Red Devils.

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United have apparently been showing serious interest, though the Magpies have really put the cat amongst the pigeons now.

According to a tweet from Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Newcastle are willing to pay a £3m loan fee to the Old Trafford outfit, and, perhaps just as importantly, will pay Lingard a £4m bonus if he helps to keep them up.

MORE: Robertson slated by Liverpool fans

Eddie Howe and his board are clearly doing all that they can to bring in as many elite-level players as possible in order to give themselves the best possible chance of staying up this season.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Bournemouth seal loan deal for Liverpool star Aubameyang’s loan deal with Barcelona is subject to a stunning and surprising late twist Photo: Ndombele smiling as he rejoins Lyon on loan from Tottenham

A response from Man United is required and those in the corridors of power at St. James’ Park will surely be waiting to hear back with interest.