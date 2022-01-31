Rangnick clears Man United ace to seal transfer away after talks this morning

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly given Jesse Lingard his blessing to leave the club on deadline day.

According to The Athletic, the matter is now in the hands of the Man Utd board, with Newcastle and West Ham seemingly still interested in a possible move for Lingard, who shone on loan with the Hammers last season.

Lingard is now said to be keen to move on in order to put himself in contention for an England place at the World Cup later in the year, according to The Athletic, so it could be that he’ll still get a chance to find a new club later today.

The 29-year-old would clearly strengthen one of United’s top four rivals if he joined West Ham, however, while allowing him to move to St James’ Park could also be risky in the long run.

The Magpies may only be fighting relegation at the moment, but their big-money takeover earlier in the season means they will surely be United’s rivals in the future.

Lingard would undoubtedly be a big signing for Newcastle if they could pull it off, so it might be wise for MUFC to play the long game in that respect and keep the player until his contract expires in the summer.