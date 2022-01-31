Approach made: Liverpool ace leaves break in Dubai early to discuss transfer offer

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams has reportedly cut short his break in Dubai to discuss a transfer approach from Bournemouth with his representatives.

The 20-year-old has struggled to gain regular playing time in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it’s not too surprising that his future now seems to be in some doubt on deadline day.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Bournemouth have been in touch about a late loan swoop for Williams, and it seems it’s certainly grabbed the player’s attention.

The Wales international now seems set to discuss this proposal, and Liverpool also appear to be open to allowing him to leave and get some more experience from playing regularly, according to the Echo’s report.

Williams mainly operates as a right-back, and it’s clear it’s going to be a big challenge for him to see much playing time in that area of the pitch for Liverpool.

The Reds have the world class Trent Alexander-Arnold as their first choice in that position, and James Milner is a very capable backup in that role as well.

Williams would probably do well to move to Bournemouth if he can, and one imagines it may well pave the way for a permanent move before too long, as it’s hard to see when his breakthrough at Anfield could realistically happen.