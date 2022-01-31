Pundit makes prediction about how Luis Diaz could fit into Liverpool XI

Former Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has discussed the strength of Liverpool’s attacking options now that the Reds have signed Luis Diaz from Porto.

The Colombia international has had an impressive career so far, and it will be intriguing to see what he can achieve at Anfield once he links up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Liverpool already have big names like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in their attack, and Kenny believes Klopp now has one of the best attacks in world football with the addition of Diaz.

Still, the former Republic of Ireland international also believes that Diaz probably won’t become a regular starter at Anfield straight away, telling Football Insider he expects him to be bedded in slowly.

“That’s got to be the best and most exciting attack in world football,” Kenny said.

“Salah is obviously incredible then Mane and Firmino are the others who always contribute.

“Jota has been playing out of his skin this season as well. Now you have Diaz as well.

“Who does Klopp pick for Liverpool’s next game? I suspect Diaz will be brought in slowly.

“It sounds like the plan was to sign him in the summer but obviously Liverpool had to act now to beat Tottenham.

“So maybe he might have a smaller role but you never know, if he scores on his debut, for example, then he has to play.

“It’s such an exciting signing and I can’t wait to see how he does.”

Liverpool fans will be eager to see what Diaz can do, but we’ve often seen new signings start out without much playing time under Klopp, with Fabinho a notable example.