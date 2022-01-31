Manchester United ace prefers West Ham transfer over Newcastle

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard would reportedly prefer a move to West Ham over Newcastle today.

The Hammers seem to be back in for Lingard on deadline day, and it seems their pursuit has been given a boost as he is keen to return to the east London club, according to football.london.

The England international had a superbly impressive spell on loan with West Ham in the second half of last season, so it’s not too surprising that this is seen as the most popular outcome for both parties.

Newcastle are undoubtedly putting together a strong squad after their Saudi takeover earlier this season, but it remains to be seen how long it will be until they’re fighting for a top four place like West Ham are.

David Moyes’ side, meanwhile, are already looking in great shape and seem an ideal destination for Lingard if he is to leave Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old already knows the club well, so wouldn’t need much time to settle in, and he could be the missing link that gets the team over the line in the race for Champions League qualification.

Of course, that makes it a risky deal for Man Utd, who won’t want to strengthen a rival as they compete with WHUFC for fourth place this season.