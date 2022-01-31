Manchester United ace prefers to stay in England after alternative transfer falls through

Manchester United defender Phil Jones could reportedly still be on the move this deadline day.

According to Stretty News, the 29-year-old’s chances of a late move away are being described as “slim”, but it can’t be completely ruled out.

The report states that if Jones does leave Man Utd it would be his preference to remain in England, despite him previously being linked strongly with a loan to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux by BBC Sport.

Jones has been out of favour at Old Trafford for some time now, and it remains to be seen how realistic it is that he’ll see any playing time if he stays.

Phil Jones could leave Manchester United today
It surely makes sense for Jones to try to move on, but it’s also unclear if anyone would be particularly keen to gamble on him right now after he’s been out of action for so long.

The former England international was once considered a top player for MUFC, but injuries and a loss of form have disrupted what could have been a fine career.

Jones will no doubt hope he can still revive his career in the Premier League, so it’ll be worth keeping a close eye on his situation in the next few hours.

