It’s been a tumultuous couple of days for Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood.

Disturbing images and audio were released over the weekend, alleging that the player raped and assaulted his girlfriend.

He was subsequently arrested by Greater Manchester Police, and he remains in custody, per The Telegraph, as the force continue their enquiries.

The outcome to those enquiries will be known in due course, but in the meantime, there has been plenty of distance put between him and his sponsors.

Robertson slated by Liverpool fans

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler noted in a tweet that Nike have formally suspended their sponsorship, which suggests that regardless of the outcome of the police enquiries, they will eventually permanently withdraw from their association.

Breaking: Nike suspend sponsorship deal with Mason Greenwood. ‘We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.’ #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) January 31, 2022

If the allegations are proven, then any other associations, for example with Manchester United themselves and with the national team, are also likely to be broken.

Clearly, there is a due legal process to take place before any decisions are made, but it’s clear that this is a hugely troubling time for an incredibly talented young player.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal seal developmental signing of young defender and confirm loan plans Photo: Everton formally announce Donny van de Beek loan deal U-turn for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal forward strikes verbal transfer agreement with Barcelona

Ralf Rangnick will also not be able to count on him after United suspended him from all football related activities, pending the outcome of the investigation.