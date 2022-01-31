Newcastle United agree loan transfer deal for Premier League star

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a loan transfer for Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett.

The Magpies have been busy this January, with the club’s new owners funding big moves for Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

There could now be more incomings on the way before tonight’s transfer deadline, with a loan move for Targett looking in place, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail in the tweet below…

Targett looks like another good option for Newcastle, bringing plenty of quality and Premier League experience to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The 26-year-old hasn’t always been a regular during his time at Villa Park, so it makes sense that he looks like being allowed out on loan.

Targett previously shone at former club Southampton, and can play as both a left-back or left winger, adding useful versatility to this Newcastle side.

