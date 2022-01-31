Although Paris Saint-Germain are streaking away with another Ligue Un title, they were brought crashing back down to earth on Monday in the Coupe de France.

PSG are currently nine points clear in the French top-flight, with Nice being their nearest pursuers.

Coincidentally, it was the side from the south of France who Mauricio Pochettino’s side welcomed to the Parc des Princes.

It always promised to be a good game given the current form of both sides.

Nice had won all of their last five in the league whilst PSG had won three and drawn the other two.

However, the two teams were so well matched that they cancelled each other out for long periods.

As a spectacle in fact it was almost non-existent.

Despite having both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on the pitch from the 64th minute, the hosts were unable to find a way through against a dogged defence.

Nice held firm but they too were unable to find the net, meaning that the game surprisingly finished as a goalless draw.

Both of PSG’s big names scored their opening two penalties, before Leandro Paredes missed his spot-kick.

Fortunately for the Parisiens, Andy Delort then missed one for the visitors.

At the end of five penalties each, the scores were level.

Once young Xavi Simons stepped up for PSG and missed, it was all over.

Nice are through to the last eight in the competition, which they’ll be one of the teams to watch given that the favourites have now gone out.