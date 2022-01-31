Mikel Arteta’s assistant has spoken to Arsenal transfer target about how he’d fit in

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata this January.

The former Chelsea man is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid, but he could be on the move again soon as Arsenal urgently need a new signing up front.

According to AS, Mikel Arteta’s assistant Miguel Molina has already held some talks with Morata about how he’d fit into the Gunners team, so it could be that this potential deal will be one to watch in the next few hours.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour after a loss of form and disciplinary issues, which also saw Arteta recently remove the captain’s armband from him, and it’s clear a new signing is needed up front if Arsenal are to stand any chance of finishing in the top four.

Morata, however, seems a pretty desperate option for the north London giants to be going for, even if some fans might feel any signing is better than no signing.

With just 16 league goals in 54 Serie A appearances for Juve, it’s clear Morata is not the 20-plus-goal-a-season striker Arsenal need right now, and his form in England during his time with Chelsea was even less convincing.

The 29-year-old has moved around the top clubs a lot in his career so far, but it’s slightly hard to understand why, and Arsenal should surely be aiming a little higher in this important position.