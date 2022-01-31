The nightmare is over for now for Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham Hotspur’s record signing has endured a nightmare over the last year or so, firstly under Jose Mourinho and latterly under Antonio Conte.

Ndombele never really lived up to his price tag or his top billing, and it was only a matter of time before he left the North Londoners.

The issue facing Spurs was who would take a player that was clearly devoid of confidence and not playing at anywhere near his best level.

Fortunately, with Bruno Guimaraes moving to Newcastle, it opened up a spot in Lyon’s midfield, and on deadline day, the deal for Ndombele to return was closed.

You can see how happy he was about it too.