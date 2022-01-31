Arsenal are reportedly being tipped to seal the transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in a potential £40million deadline day deal.

The Portugal international has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for some time now, and his performances have previously seen him linked with bigger clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

It now seems Arsenal are the most likely to try to sign Neves before tonight’s transfer deadline, with the Gunners known to have been in the market for a top midfield signing this winter.

Players like Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes and Arthur Melo have been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, but none of these deals worked out.

Neves would be a fine alternative, however, and could be a bargain at just £40million.

Wolves have already let Adama Traore go this January, so it seems risky for them to allow another key player to leave, but it seems Neves does have his price.

Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping there’s a realistic chance of a last-minute move here.