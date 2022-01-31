Journalist suggests Serie A giants open to loaning striker to Newcastle

Newcastle appear to still be working hard to get deals done and dusted before the final bell tolls on Transfer Deadline Day.

This January had been a relatively quiet one for the Magpies, but the North East giants moved into overdrive during the last few days of the window and were particularly active on the final day.

Although it appears they may have missed out on one or two targets, there’s still a possibility of bringing in a striker at the 11th hour.

Robertson slated by Liverpool fans

According to Sky Sports journalist, Keith Downie, Atalanta could be willing to loan Duvan Zapata for a £5.5m straight loan fee. There would be no obligation to buy.

It appears clear that the Magpies have the money to do such a deal, the question remains as to whether it is a deal which they believe is worth doing.

Duvan Zapata is the only other striker option I can see for Newcastle at this late stage.

He’s available for a £5.5m straight loan fee. No obligation to buy, like there had been previously this month.

He’s been mentioned, and Atalanta would allow the deal to happen #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 31, 2022

The alternative is to see out this season with the players that they already have in situ, which is a decision that only Eddie Howe can make.

More Stories / Latest News Late drama for Jesse Lingard as Man United make big decision on his future Huge twist in Dele Alli deal to Everton as Newcastle make late bid Video: Christian Eriksen confirms move to Brentford

With only two wins in the Premier League all season long, it’s a big ask for Howe to be able to haul Newcastle out of relegation trouble.

However, with the addition of Zapata, there’s every chance the team could score the goals to take things to the last minute of the last game of the season.