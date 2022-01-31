Two in and four out at Tottenham as North Londoners go on Deadline Day spree

They had been quiet for the entirety of the January transfer window, but things have exploded down at White Hart Lane on deadline day.

Not only have the North Londoners managed to bring in two players, but they’ve allowed three more to move on.

Antonio Conte is likely to be delighted with his club’s business which has come at the 11th hour.

Better late than never.

Leaving Spurs permanently and on a free transfer is Dele Alli, who is joining Everton subject to successful completion of a medical.

The former England international is joined out of the door by Tanguy Ndombele, Gio Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

The Frenchman has rejoined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the campaign, whilst the young Spaniard has completed his own loan move to Valencia.

Lo Celso has also gone on loan to Spain, to Villarreal.

In their place come Juventus pair, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

For the former, Juventus will receive €19m plus €6m in add ons, with previous club, Boca Juniors, getting 30% of this deal.

The details of Kulusevski’s contract aren’t known at the present moment, but pictures of him signing the contract have been released by the official Tottenham Twitter feed.

Antonio Conte will surely be hoping that the merry-go-round is for the North Londoners’ benefit, and being able to move on players who weren’t going to play a part for the remainder of the season has to be seen as a positive

