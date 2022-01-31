They had been quiet for the entirety of the January transfer window, but things have exploded down at White Hart Lane on deadline day.

Not only have the North Londoners managed to bring in two players, but they’ve allowed three more to move on.

Antonio Conte is likely to be delighted with his club’s business which has come at the 11th hour.

The Swede has signed. ? pic.twitter.com/jCJgMZIXJ4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2022

Better late than never.

Leaving Spurs permanently and on a free transfer is Dele Alli, who is joining Everton subject to successful completion of a medical.

Giovani Lo Celso to Villarreal, done deal and here we go! Total agreement reached between Tottenham and Villarreal on loan. ? #Villarreal #DeadlineDay Unai Emery was key for Lo Celso to turn down OL move and join Villarreal. It’s done. #THFC pic.twitter.com/2S8e5WdYBM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The former England international is joined out of the door by Tanguy Ndombele, Gio Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

The Frenchman has rejoined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the campaign, whilst the young Spaniard has completed his own loan move to Valencia.

Official and confirmed. Bryan Gil joins Valencia on straight loan from Tottenham, no buy option and no option to extend the loan. ??? #THFC #Valencia Deal confirmed by official statement. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Lo Celso has also gone on loan to Spain, to Villarreal.

In their place come Juventus pair, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Everton and Tottenham are now signing contracts for Dele Alli deal. Here we go confirmed ?? #EFC Details: free transfer, €12m after 20 games and bonuses for next years. It could reach €35/40m but of course depends on Dele/team performances. ? More: https://t.co/75Kv13B4Bq pic.twitter.com/hq1sW3XqE9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

For the former, Juventus will receive €19m plus €6m in add ons, with previous club, Boca Juniors, getting 30% of this deal.

The details of Kulusevski’s contract aren’t known at the present moment, but pictures of him signing the contract have been released by the official Tottenham Twitter feed.

Official and confirmed. Rodrigo Bentancur joins Tottenham on a permanent deal, statement confirms. ??? #THFC Juventus will receive €19m plus €6m add ons, as previously reported here. Boca Juniors will receive 30% of this deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Antonio Conte will surely be hoping that the merry-go-round is for the North Londoners’ benefit, and being able to move on players who weren’t going to play a part for the remainder of the season has to be seen as a positive