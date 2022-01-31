As can often happen on Deadline Day, the transfer shenanigans kick in just as the clock winds down on the window.

With only four hours left of the window, Newcastle United have made a 11th hour attempt to poach Dele Alli from Everton’s clutches according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

It was believed that Alli’s potential switch to the Goodison Park outfit was so far down the road, that the Tottenham man was taking his medical.

Clearly, that hasn’t stopped the Magpies from testing the waters and that’s most likely due in no small part to the fact that Manchester United appeared to confirm that Jesse Lingard would not be loaned or sold in the current window.

It’s not known what Alli’s response is to the enquiry, or whether there would be enough time for him to switch Merseyside for Tyneside, get a medical done there and get a deal agreed.

? EXCL: Newcastle make dramatic late attempt to pip Everton to Dele Alli signing after losing out on Lingard. #NUFC have enquired to take Dele on loan just as permanent Everton move enters final stages. Unclear if it will succeed @TheAthleticUK #EFC #THFC https://t.co/eRihveYZid — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 31, 2022

Leaving things until the very last minute can’t be considered good business practice, and also shows how desperate the Magpies are to shore up certain areas of their squad.

Assuming Alli doesn’t disrupt his medical and signs for the Toffees, there’s little time for Eddie Howe and the Newcastle board to find another alternative before the window closes