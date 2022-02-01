2nd biggest spending January transfer window ever as clubs show signs of recovering from pandemic

Premier League clubs spent £295million in total in this January’s transfer window – the second highest ever in the winter market.

A number of big names moved this January, with Newcastle United’s new owners unsurprisingly among the most ambitious spenders as they showed their ambition with deals for the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

Tottenham were also busy late on as they brought in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in a double raid on Juventus, while Dele Alli was another big mover as he left Spurs for Everton.

Liverpool and Manchester City also secured exciting signings in the form of Luis Diaz and Julian Alvarez, as it generally looks like English teams’ pandemic woes are now far behind them.

See the graphic below, courtesy of BBC Sport, for useful context:

The report also quotes Dan Jones, partner and head of the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, as explaining that the Premier League continues to look in strong financial shape in comparison to some of the other major European leagues.

“This transfer window indicates that the financial pressures of Covid on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and remarkably among the highest we’ve ever seen in January,” Jones said.

“The Premier League continues to lead the way globally, retaining its status as the world’s biggest domestic football league in financial terms, once again supported by full stadia and securing strong overseas broadcast deals.”