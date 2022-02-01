After a frantic day of transfer toing and froing, it appeared that Barcelona had officially signed former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on deadline day.

Although there has still been no official unveiling of the player by the Camp Nou outfit, the Gunners have already said their goodbyes on social media.

It’s clear that the club have been desperate to get rid of the striker ever since he fell foul of Mikel Arteta’s strict disciplinary code.

He’ll need to toe the line in Barcelona too, with the club hoping that he’ll score the goals to help get the club into next season’s Champions League.

It would be a disaster if that were not to happen, but with Aubameyang effectively having to prove himself again, he’s bound to be sharp and hungry, and that could present problems for opposition defenders.