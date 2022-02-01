Arsenal slammed for “Russian Roulette” transfer business by ex-Gunner

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has hit out at his old club for the risky transfer business they’ve done this January.

The ex-Gunner believes Mikel Arteta’s squad is now full of “holes” and has described this gamble taken by the team as being a bit like “Russian Roulette”.

Arsenal fans will surely be just as bemused as Campbell is by what the club have done this winter, with a host of players leaving, but none coming in.

The most notable departure was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Campbell suggesting he’d still have been the best striker at the Emirates Stadium if he’d stayed.

See below for his damning comments to Sky Sports News in the video clip below…

More Stories / Latest News
Where it all started to go wrong for Aubameyang and his relationship with Arsenal
Tottenham failed with deadline day bid for £30m Arsenal transfer target
Why Liverpool couldn’t wrap up transfer deal for “bright talent” admired by ex-Reds star

Arsenal are now just left with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their striker options, and Campbell admits he’s not convinced by the pair.

It now looks like the north London giants have given themselves an even bigger mountain to climb as they look to challenge for a top four spot this season.

While it was always going to be a long-term project for Arteta to rebuild this side, there have been some pretty baffling decisions along the way, and if the team finishes without European football again this season it will surely be obvious where things went wrong.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Eddie Nketiah Kevin Campbell Mikel Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.