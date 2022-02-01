Arsenal turned down surprise offer to re-sign their former player on deadline day

Arsenal reportedly turned down the chance to re-sign their former star Aaron Ramsey from Juventus on deadline day.

The Wales international ended up sealing a late loan move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, but it seems he was also offered to a host of other big names, including Arsenal, according to JOE.

Ramsey had fallen out of favour at Juventus, and it’s not too surprising that the Serie A giants were looking to offload him this winter, but it seems Arsenal weren’t keen to bring him back for a second spell.

Some Gunners supporters may well be disappointed by that decision, with Ramsey being a star player for the club for many years before his departure to Juve on a free transfer in 2019.

Then again, it’s also clear that Ramsey no longer looks to be at the level he once was, having struggled to establish himself in his time in Italy.

The 31-year-old should still prove a fine signing for Rangers, but Arsenal probably do need to be aiming a little higher at the moment, and shouldn’t just pursue deals for sentimental reasons.

JOE claim that Brentford, West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Wolves were also offered Ramsey, and it’s quite surprising that they all turned him down too.