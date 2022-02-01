Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly wanted by his former club Lyon, who have recently probed him over a potential transfer return.

Lacazette has also seemingly been enthusiastic about possibly returning to Lyon one day, having discussed the possibility with former team-mate Samuel Umtiti, according to L’Equipe.

It makes sense that Lacazette didn’t leave this January due to Arsenal’s shortage of options up front, but the Frenchman will be out of contract in the summer and free to go wherever he likes.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in the summer of 2017, and it’s fair to say his form at the Emirates Stadium has never been quite as convincing as it was during his time with the Ligue 1 giants.

Gunners fans will now just have to hope Lacazette can put in some strong performances in the final few months of the season as they’ll now be heavily reliant on him up front as they failed to bring in a new striker in January.

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old is really the ideal man for the job, with Arsenal legend Michael Thomas recently criticising his playing style.

“Lacazette has to get himself in easy positions to put the ball in the net,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “He hangs back too much which puts a lot of pressure on the wide men to either score or put the ball exactly in his space.”