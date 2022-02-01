Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona confirmed by player’s father

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his father have been pictured posing with Barcelona president Joan Laporta after completing a transfer deal this January.

The Gabon international has left Arsenal for a move to Barca, with the deal now seeming to be all but official after the Instagram post from Aubameyang senior below.

An image of Aubameyang’s announcement also seems to have been leaked, though at the time of writing we’re yet to hear from the club themselves.

It’s hard to imagine, however, that there’s going to be another twist in this tale, even if it went a bit back and forth at points yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierre Aubameyang (@aubameyang.papa)

Aubameyang was a star player for Arsenal but suffered a loss of form in his final year with the club, so it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career at Barcelona.

The La Liga side undoubtedly need more options up front after the recent blow of Sergio Aguero’s retirement due to health reasons.

If Aubameyang can get anywhere close to the levels he showed during his peak years, he’ll surely be a fine addition to this Barcelona squad.