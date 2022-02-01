Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been spotted in a Barcelona training session despite still not being officially announced as a new signing by the club.

See below as Football Espana tweet an image of Barcelona players this morning, with what looks quite clearly like Aubameyang in the background…

This is an intriguing development, with Aubameyang still not officially a Barcelona player at the time this photo was released.

The Gabon international is widely expected to be confirmed imminently, but it will be interesting to look back at this image if the deal somehow still falls through!