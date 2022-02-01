(Photo) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spotted in Barcelona training photo despite transfer not being official

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been spotted in a Barcelona training session despite still not being officially announced as a new signing by the club.

See below as Football Espana tweet an image of Barcelona players this morning, with what looks quite clearly like Aubameyang in the background…

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds were offered both Man United & Tottenham aces in January transfer window
Ex-Red Devil comments on two key Man United transfer decisions on deadline day
West Ham were offered late opportunity to seal striker transfer

This is an intriguing development, with Aubameyang still not officially a Barcelona player at the time this photo was released.

The Gabon international is widely expected to be confirmed imminently, but it will be interesting to look back at this image if the deal somehow still falls through!

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.