Lille defender Sven Botman has dropped a pretty big hint over a summer transfer to Newcastle United.

The talented young Dutchman has shone in Ligue 1 and there have been plenty of transfer rumours linking him with Newcastle and other big clubs like AC Milan in recent times.

Newcastle fans will be intrigued to see that, although Botman didn’t get a move this January, it seems he’s assuming he’ll be on the move in the summer.

The 22-year-old seems to be enthusiastic about the project at St James’ Park, though he also left the door open for a move to Milan as well.

He told Ziggo Sport: “Everyone says about Newcastle – it’s all about money.

“But it’s a very nice project, if you look at where Man City and PSG started. I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but Milan is a beautiful club.”

When asked if he would revisit a possible switch to St James’ Park, he added: “I’m fine at Lille for the time being.

“I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer.

“You never know in football.

“This time both Newcastle and Milan were in very concrete talks.

“Both clubs have their positive points.”