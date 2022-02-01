Liverpool reportedly ran out of time to get a transfer deal for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho on deadline day yesterday.

The 19-year-old looks a huge talent after impressing in the Championship, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn a big move before too long.

Still, Liverpool will have to wait until the summer to try again for Carvalho after they struggled to get all their paperwork done last night, according to BBC Sport.

This is a blow for the Reds, who could have done well to snap up this promising youngster, with former player Michael Thomas recently making it clear he’d welcome his arrival at Anfield.

“Carvalho looks like a very bright talent,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Can play with both feet and has an eye for goal. Klopp has already shown that he is more than happy to play young talent and with all the experienced players at the club, it is an amazing place for younger players to come and learn about everything on and off the pitch.

“He would add to the huge amount of talent who are already at the club, so definitely a good signing.”

Carvalho will be out of contract at Craven Cottage at the end of the season, so LFC should have the chance to try again for the Portuguese-born English teenager.

By then, however, other top clubs could also be in the running for Carvalho, who could be a great fit at several big Premier League sides.