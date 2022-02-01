Chelsea’s January transfer window was a little disappointing to put it mildly.

With no incomings whatsoever until after deadline day, Thomas Tuchel is going to have to get on with things and hope that his present squad has enough about them to keep challenging.

The West Londoners did spend big in the summer of course, however, it’s still unusual to see them not being in amongst it when players become available.

Perhaps the way that this season is panning out, Roman Abramovich and his board see more value in being able to reassess things in the summer, wipe the slate clean and go again with new players at the start of 2022/23.

MORE Klopp’s words on FSG

In the meantime, the Blues did make one under the radar signing after the transfer window had closed for business.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea have completed the signing of Charlton teenager, Mason Burstow, and he’ll be allowed to stay with the Addicks for the remainder of the current campaign on loan.

More Stories / Latest News Levy’s decision means a new era of success could be just around the corner for Tottenham The real reason why West Ham missed out on Caleta-Car has been revealed Dele Alli pays special tribute to Mauricio Pochettino in emotional Tottenham farewell message

The player has excelled in League One, but it will be a huge step up in quality once he joins the West Londoners.

Thomas Tuchel clearly sees something in the youngster that he likes, and as he develops, the Stamford Bridge outfit could find that they have a real gem on their hands.