Dele Alli pays special tribute to Mauricio Pochettino in emotional Tottenham farewell message

Dele Alli name-dropped former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as he bid an emotional farewell to the club in a statement on his Twitter page today.

The England international has just made the move to Everton, but it’s clear that Spurs will always mean a lot to him, as he spoke of his fond memories in north London in his statement.

It’s also interesting to see Alli referencing his old manager Pochettino, with whom he probably played the best football of his career.

Many of the club’s fans will no doubt be regretting that the Argentine ever left, as it seems to have had a bad effect on others at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium too…

It will be interesting to see how Alli can get on at Everton now, and it would be a joy to see this talented footballer revive what looked like being such a fine career.

Although things went downhill for him at Tottenham, the 25-year-old might benefit from a fresh start under a new manager, with Frank Lampard also announced as making the move to Goodison Park yesterday.