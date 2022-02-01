Tuesday night’s Ligue Un classic between Lyon and Marseille had to be played behind closed doors because of the problems the last time these two teams met.

On that occasion back in November, Dimitri Payet was hit with a bottle and the game was suspended, eventually postponed.

As might be expected when these two giants clash, fans or no fans there are still fireworks.

Marseille had taken a deserved lead in the game, but were pegged back when Xherdan Shaqiri equalised.

As the game entered its final minute, a 1-1 draw seemed a fair result.

MORE: Klopp’s words to FSG

Substitute, Moussa Dembele, wasn’t satisfied with just a point, however.

After leaving William Saliba for dead, he executed an exquisite chip over the on-rushing Marseille goalkeeper to win the match for Lyon.