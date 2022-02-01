Tottenham failed with deadline day bid for £30m Arsenal transfer target

Tottenham reportedly failed with a deadline day bid for Aston Villa midfielder and rumoured Arsenal transfer target Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international has shone in his time at Villa Park, and has been the subject of much transfer gossip this January as both Spurs and Arsenal pursued a deal for him.

Luiz is valued at around £30million by Villa, and the Daily Mail claim that his club rejected THREE offers for the 23-year-old, including a deadline day bid from Tottenham.

In the end, Luiz ended up staying where he is, but one imagines that both Spurs and Arsenal could be back in for him in the summer.

For the time being, Tottenham signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, and he could well be a very decent alternative to Luiz.

Arsenal, however, failed to address their midfield issues this month, having also failed with approaches for Arthur Melo and Bruno Guimaraes.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Luiz in the summer and if other big clubs also get involved in the battle for the former Manchester City ace.