Every done deal from deadline day, featuring Aubameyang’s Arsenal exit, late Spurs business & more

For now, here’s a list of every done deal from a busy deadline day, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dele Alli, Aaron Ramsey and Christian Eriksen among the biggest stories from the final day of the transfer window.

Premier League

00:20 Dele Alli [Tottenham – Everton] Free (but could rise to £40m)

23:00 Luke Plange [Derby – Crystal Palace] Undisclosed (returns on loan to Derby until July)

22:45 Dan Burn [Brighton – Newcastle] £13m

22:00 Jean-Philippe Mateta [Mainz 05 – Crystal Palace] Undisclosed

18:45 Donny van de Beek [Manchester United – Everton] Loan

18:31 Deniz Undav [Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Brighton] Undisclosed

18:01 Matt Targett [Aston Villa – Newcastle] Loan

16:20 Dejan Kulusevski [Juventus – Tottenham] Loan

16:14 Rodrigo Bentancur [Juventus – Tottenham] £15.9m

14:01 Julian Alvarez [River Plate – Manchester City] £14.1m (returns on loan to River Plate until July)

11:00 Wout Weghorst [Wolfsburg – Burnley] £12m

08:05 Christian Eriksen [Unattached – Brentford]

Scottish Premiership

00:06 Sylvester Jasper [Fulham – Hibernian] Loan

23:00 Vontae Daley-Campbell [Leicester – Dundee] Loan

21:31 Tom Sang [Cardiff – St Johnstone] Loan

21:30 Aaron Ramsey [Juventus – Rangers] Loan

20:47 Adam Montgomery [Celtic – Aberdeen] Loan

18:00 Tim Akinola [Arsenal – Dundee United] Loan

17:46 Theo Bair [Vancouver Whitecaps – St Johnstone] Undisclosed

17:17 Alex Jakubiak [Dundee – Partick Thistle] Loan

17:16 Zak Rudden [Partick Thistle – Dundee] Loan, pre-contract already agreed

16:00 Mateusz Zukowski [Lechia Gdansk – Rangers] Undisclosed

14:00 Jordan Jones [Wigan – St Mirren] Loan

International

00:06 Denis Odoi [Fulham – Club Bruges] Undisclosed

22:30 George Puscas [Reading – Pisa] Loan

20:04 Luka Racic [Brentford – HB Koge] Loan

19:00 Ali Reghba [Leicester – Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad] Undisclosed

19:00 Jean-Pierre Tiehi [Fulham – Rodez] Loan

18:15 Giovani lo Celso [Tottenham – Villarreal] Loan

17:30 Bryan Gil [Tottenham – Valencia] Loan

16:50 Simon Sluga [Luton – Ludogorets] Undisclosed

16:00 Tanguy Ndombele [Tottenham – Lyon] Loan

15:01 Bruno Jordao [Wolves – Grasshoppers] Loan

14:15 Ivan Sanchez [Birmingham – Real Valladolid] Loan

13:30 Lys Mousset [Sheffield United – Salernitana] Loan

08:32 Frederik Alves [West Ham – Brondby] Undisclosed

English Football League

00:25 Neco Williams [Liverpool – Fulham] Loan

00:21 Jay Matete [Fleetwood – Sunderland] Undisclosed

00:10 Jamie Murphy [Hibernian – Mansfield] Loan

00:00 Ryan Giles [Wolves – Blackburn] Loan

00:00 Jeff Hendrick [Newcastle – QPR] Loan

23:55 Nathan Delfouneso [Bolton – Bradford] Loan

23:45 Matty Longstaff [Newcastle – Mansfield] Loan

23:42 Matej Kovar [Manchester United – Burton] Loan

23:36 Jonathan Panzo [Dijon – Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

23:30 Liam Walsh [Swansea – Hull] Loan

23:19 Bryn Morris [Burton – Hartlepool] Loan

23:15 Dan Butterworth [Blackburn – Fleetwood] Loan

23:15 Kyle Dempsey [Gillingham – Bolton] Undisclosed

23:15 Tom Ince [Stoke – Reading] Loan

23:15 Liam Moore [Reading – Stoke] Loan

23:14 Jamie McGrath [St Mirren – Wigan] Undisclosed

23:11 Christian Saydee [Bournemouth – Burton] Loan

23:00 Ryan Delaney [Morecambe – Scunthorpe] Loan

23:00 Marcus Forss [Brentford – Hull] Loan

23:00 Nathanael Ogbeta [Shrewsbury – Swansea] Undisclosed

23:00 Lewis Wing [Middlesbrough – Wycombe] Free

22:59 Sam Surridge [Stoke – Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

22:58 Jamie Devitt [Barrow – Carlisle] Free

22:58 Luke Hendrie [Hartlepool – Bradford] Free

22:55 Ciaron Brown [Cardiff – Oxford] Loan

22:45 Todd Cantwell [Norwich – Bournemouth] Loan

22:45 Kristian Dennis [St Mirren – Carlisle] Undisclosed

22:30 James Ball [Solihull Moors – Rochdale] Undisclosed

22:30 Ryan Longman [Brighton – Hull] Undisclosed

22:30 Lewis Warrington [Everton – Tranmere] Loan

22:29 Owen Wilson [West Brom – Carlisle] Loan

22:19 Tobi Sho-Silva [Sutton – Carlisle] Undisclosed

22:16 Tom Flanagan [Sunderland – Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

22:14 Elliot Anderson [Newcastle – Bristol Rovers] Loan

22:00 Isaac Hutchinson [Derby – Crawley] Loan

22:00 Uche Ikpeazu [Middlesbrough – Cardiff] Loan

22:00 Allahyar Sayyadmanesh [Fenerbahce – Hull] Loan

22:00 Steven Sessegnon [Fulham – Plymouth] Loan

21:45 Nicholas Bilokapic [Huddersfield – Hartlepool] Loan

21:45 Josh Maja [Bordeaux – Stoke] Loan

21:30 Sam Hughes [Leicester – Burton] Undisclosed

21:30 Tyreik Wright [Aston Villa – Colchester] Loan

21:20 Carel Eiting [KRC Genk – Huddersfield] Free

21:20 Rekeil Pyke [Shrewsbury – Scunthorpe] Loan

21:14 Rekeem Harper [Ipswich – Crewe] Loan

21:10 Jamie Soule [West Brom – Cheltenham] Loan

21:00 Nathan Broome [Stoke – AFC Wimbledon] Free

21:00 Joe Tomlinson [Peterborough – Swindon] Loan

20:50 Joe Nuttall [Blackpool – Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

20:30 Niall Canavan [Bradford – Barrow] Undisclosed

20:30 Harry Chapman [Blackburn – Burton] Loan

20:30 Sam Cosgrove [Birmingham – AFC Wimbledon] Loan

20:30 Siriki Dembele [Peterborough – Bournemouth] Undisclosed

20:30 Dan Kemp [Leyton Orient – MK Dons] Undisclosed

20:00 Luke Bolton [Manchester City – Salford] Free

20:00 Marcel Lewis [Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Accrington] Loan

20:00 Kieffer Moore [Cardiff – Bournemouth] Undisclosed

19:30 Amine Bassi [Metz – Barnsley] Loan

19:30 Reece Brown [Huddersfield – Peterborough] Free

19:30 Mike Fondop [Hartlepool – Oldham] Free

19:30 Sammy Robinson [Manchester City – Port Vale] Undisclosed

19:30 Ben Thomson [Millwall – Gillingham] Free

19:00 Louis Appere [Dundee United – Northampton] Undisclosed

19:00 Amrit Bansal-McNulty [QPR – Crawley] Loan

19:00 Matthew Bondswell [Newcastle – Shrewsbury] Loan

19:00 Matt Smith [Manchester City – MK Dons] Undisclosed

18:45 Glen Rea [Luton – Wigan] Loan

18:30 Aiden O’Brien [Sunderland – Portsmouth] Free

18:00 Frank Nouble [Colchester – Leyton Orient] Loan

18:00 Oisin Smyth [Dungannon Swifts – Oxford] Undisclosed

17:45 Jordi Osei-Tutu [Arsenal – Rotherham] Loan

17:30 Hayden Coulson [Middlesbrough – Peterborough] Loan

17:30 Kieran Phillips [Huddersfield – Exeter] Loan

17:30 Jed Steer [Aston Villa – Luton] Loan

17:00 Camron Gbadebo [Manchester City – Colchester] Free

17:00 Nick Hayes [Hemel Hempstead Town – Ipswich] Free

17:00 Kaine Kesler [Aston Villa – MK Dons] Loan

17:00 Lorent Tolaj [Brighton – Cambridge] Loan

16:00 Dylan Connolly [Northampton – Morecambe] Undisclosed

16:00 Nat Phillips [Liverpool – Bournemouth] Loan

16:00 George Ray [Exeter – Leyton Orient] Loan

15:30 Charlie Goode [Brentford – Sheffield United] Loan

15:30 Sam Hornby [Bradford – Colchester] Loan

15:00 Bailey Clements [Ipswich – Stevenage] Loan

14:00 Tino Anjorin [Chelsea – Huddersfield] Loan

14:00 Marcus Browne [Middlesbrough – Oxford] Undisclosed

14:00 Freddie Woodman [Newcastle – Bournemouth] Loan

13:30 Mitchell Roberts [Birmingham – Carlisle] Loan

13:00 Scott Fraser [Ipswich – Charlton] Undisclosed

12:30 Bambo Diaby [Unattached – Preston]

12:00 Beryly Lubala [Blackpool – Northampton] Loan

11:15 Reo Griffiths [Lyon – Doncaster] Undisclosed

11:00 Jamal Blackman [Unattached – Huddersfield]