Ex-Red Devil comments on two key Man United transfer decisions on deadline day

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has commented on to major transfer decisions by the club on deadline day.

The Red Devils allowed Donny van de Beek to join Everton on loan, though Jesse Lingard was prevented from leaving Old Trafford despite barely featuring for the first-team this season.

Chadwick expects that the decision on Van de Beek means the Netherlands international’s future will ultimately lie elsewhere in the long-term, even if this particular move is only a temporary one.

The former Ajax man has struggled to establish himself at Man Utd, but Chadwick now thinks he could benefit from the amount of playing time he should get at Goodison Park, even if it only really serves to put him in the shop window.

“You get the sense that his (Van de Beek) future lies elsewhere,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “With a player of his profile, you don’t really see them going on loan to then come back, though it has happened before.

“I think the most important thing is to reignite his own career. He had a fantastic time at Ajax and was a stand-out player there, and we all expected him to be a serious player for Man United.

“I think it’s a shrewd bit of business by Everton, even if he’s a bit unproven in the Premier League. He’s obviously got the talent to play here and Everton could be a great platform for him.

“We’ll see what the future holds after that, he’s never been a problem for United, gave it his all in the limited game time he had, but maybe didn’t perform as he would’ve liked. I’m sure he’ll be a player in the starting XI at Everton so now he can really make his mark in the Premier League.”

Chadwick also admitted it was difficult to see Lingard denied a move away, but feels it makes sense for United to prevent a player of that calibre potentially strengthening a top four rival.

“I’ve no idea of the ins and outs of it, but you can understand with a move to West Ham, if he performed like he did last season and they end up in fourth at the expense of United, you can understand why they didn’t want him to move,” Chadwick said.

“It sounds like he had his heart set on West Ham rather than Newcastle, but it’s strange that it was on and off again a few times. It’s tough for him, I’m sure he would’ve wanted to play more games in a World Cup year. He forced himself back into the England squad with how he played at West Ham last season.”