Liverpool give themselves possible boost in bid to finally land transfer target in the summer

Liverpool may have given themselves an important boost in their transfer pursuit of Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds tried to sign Carvalho on deadline day but couldn’t get a deal done on time, as reported by BBC Sport, so one imagines they could come back in for him again in the summer.

The 19-year-old looks like an outstanding talent who’s ready for Premier League football, and it’s certainly easy to imagine that he’d develop well under the expert guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

See below as Fabrizio Romano reports on LFC loaning Neco Williams to Fulham to possibly give themselves a boost with regards to a future deal for Carvalho…

Official. Neco Williams joins Fulham on loan from Liverpool, deal completed and signed just before the end of the window. ?? #LFC #DeadlineDay …definitely a good signal to complete Fabio Carvalho deal in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/RlUG6zwBvs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

Romano expects this is a “good signal” for Liverpool to sign Carvalho in the next few months, and fans of the Merseyside giants will certainly hope it can give them an advantage.

One imagines there will soon be plenty of other big clubs chasing the England youth international, who looks like having a very promising career ahead of him.

For the time being, Fulham will be relieved to be keeping hold of the talented teenager, while Williams should also be a useful addition to Marco Silva’s squad.