Medical already done, Liverpool confident of completing major transfer in June

Liverpool are confident of agreeing a transfer deal for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho that would go through in June.

The Reds couldn’t quite get a deal done for Carvalho on time yesterday, according to BBC Sport, but it seems this saga is not over yet.

Although Carvalho will be out of contract at Craven Cottage in the summer, Liverpool hope to reach an agreement with Fulham to avoid it going to a tribunal, as explained in more detail by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below…

Liverpool are confident to find a solution with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho deal to be completed in June – best way to avoid tribunal and proceed with same conditions in the summer. Medical done in Liverpool yesteday. ? #LFC Carvalho/agents side also keen on this solution. pic.twitter.com/CjBart68GC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

Carvalho has impressed in the Championship and looks ready for Premier League football, with Jurgen Klopp’s side perhaps the ideal next step for him in his career.

The 19-year-old has all the technique and ability to become an instant hit at Anfield, and Klopp would surely welcome the arrival of another attacking player as the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino aren’t getting any younger, while Mohamed Salah will be in the final year of his LFC contract next season.

It will be interesting to see how the Carvalho situation develops, but he’s already had his medical with the Merseyside giants, and it generally sounds like the club’s fans have cause for optimism over this one.