Although Newcastle were, by a distance, the biggest spenders in the Premier League during the January transfer window, there are still some signings to be had, should Eddie Howe and his board deem them suitable and necessary.

The Magpies have it all to do in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to haul themselves out of relegation trouble.

Free transfers can still be signed, even though the window has closed, and there are four in particular that might be of interest.

Elkeson

At 32-years of age, the striker, who most recently played for Guangzhou in China, might be a reasonable short-term option up front.

The Magpies need to have someone in situ who can score the goals go keep them up.

Chris Wood has been tasked with the same, but if he were to join Callum Wilson on the injury list, Newcastle don’t really have another great option.

Wallace

Having left Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor on January 26, the Brazilian centre-back is another player who might only be required for the next six months, but could be a useful addition to Newcastle’s back line.

A former Monaco and Lazio star, he has experience at the top level which could prove advantageous.

Mateo Musacchio

An incredible player during his time at Villarreal, Musacchio is a quality exponent who can do a job.

Another not necessarily for the long haul, but all it’s about for Newcastle is seeing out this season successfully.

Ankle issues notwithstanding, this is one transfer that Newcastle should seriously be considering.

Diego Costa

A player who offers physicality, goals and entertainment value.

Newcastle would settle for less of the latter and more of the former, and Costa would surely relish the chance to prove that he’s still got it at the top level and in a league he knows well.

His experience and nous in the centre-forward’s role would be priceless for Eddie Howe, and his presence would certainly see others sit up and take notice.