Following the news of Mason Greenwood’s arrest for the alleged rape and assault of his girlfriend, the Manchester United star has seen a number of organisations distance themselves from him.

United themselves have suspended the player from all football related activities until further notice, whilst his current boot sponsors, Nike, have also withdrawn support until further details on the arrest can be established.

In the latest blow to the player, he has now been removed from the FIFA 22 game, according to Sunday World.

Greenwood remains in police custody, and on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police released a statement to say that he had been further arrested on sexual assault and threats to kill charges.

Statement by Greater Manchester Police. pic.twitter.com/0YRbj0vniy — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) February 1, 2022

The police have an agreed extension until February 2 to question the player, and it isn’t clear at this stage whether they will be granted a further extension or of they will need to either charge Greenwood or release him.

The stance that the companies mentioned above have taken will likely change according to the outcome of the police investigation.

The statement also mentions that the victim, believed to be Harriet Robson, who is alleged to have brought various photos and an audio recording into the public domain, is continuing to receive specialist support.