Tottenham are reportedly likely to consider a transfer deal for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has impressed a great deal since leaving Chelsea earlier in his career in order to play first-team football at Brighton, and it could now earn him a move back to a bigger club.

According to the Evening Standard, Lamptey is expected to be one of Spurs’ targets for the summer, and he could undoubtedly be an upgrade on Emerson Royal, who has been poor in his time in north London so far.

Lamptey might not be that easy for Tottenham to get, however, as he’s also attracted reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal in recent times.

There was a recent report from the Daily Mail claiming that Man Utd could try moving for Lamptey in January, though this didn’t materialise.

It makes sense, however, that the Red Devils might keep Lamptey in mind for future transfer windows, however, as the England Under-21 international could be an ideal upgrade for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, providing more quality when it comes to going forward.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have also been linked with Lamptey by the Transfer Window Podcast, and it could be worthwhile adding another player in that department, even though they only just signed Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer.

Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both out on loan, and if they don’t return to Arsenal then Lamptey and Tomiyasu could be two good options for Mikel Arteta to have.