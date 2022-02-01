Leeds were offered both Man United & Tottenham aces in January transfer window

Leeds United were reportedly offered some tempting potential signings during the January transfer window.

According to reports, Leeds had the chance to seal loan deals for both Donny van de Beek of Manchester United, and Tottenham outcast Harry Winks.

In the end, neither deal came to anything, with Van de Beek making the move to Everton on deadline day, while Winks stayed at Spurs.

Leeds fans may be disappointed by this news, as either of these players could surely have made a decent impact in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad in the second half of the season.

This also comes following recent transfer rumours that suggest LUFC may need to make changes in the middle of the park soon.

Rather worryingly, there have been reports of West Ham targeting Kalvin Phillips from the Yorkshire giants, so someone like Van de Beek or Winks could be useful to replace him if he does move on.

The England international has been an important member of the team at Elland Road for some time now and has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in the past.