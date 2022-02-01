It was the craziest of transfer windows in the end for Tottenham Hotspur.
After remaining quiet for much of January, things exploded into life on deadline day when two players were signed and four were offloaded.
In came Juventus duo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, and out went Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Gio Lo Celso and Dele Alli.
It allowed Antonio Conte to begin flexing his muscles in the Spurs manager’s role, and that means Daniel Levy is fully behind the project that the Italian, and sporting director, Fabio Paratici, envisage.
The chairman has long been slated for being a little too hard-nosed when it comes to transfer negotiations, whether buying or selling, and even he would’ve understood that had he not got things right in this window, by the time of the next, Conte might well have started to get itchy feet.
Notoriously demanding of his boards, Conte does, nonetheless, have a pedigree when it comes to building title-winning sides. Spurs are far from that at the moment, however, with Conte’s nous and Levy’s willingness to back him, a new era of success could be just around the corner for the North Londoners.
An era that is long overdue too.
At least the club have managed to rid themselves of those players that appeared not to want to work under Conte or were a poor influence in the dressing room.
With half a season still to play and Tottenham on the coat-tails of those above them, the next few months could be a lot of fun.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Still not enough done I know most is getting done in summer but still not got a cam or striker there was players there just levy holding up coz maybe no sell on value not every player will have that sometimes u need older players to come in n help out lloremte prime example of that he helped everyone out when Kane was injured