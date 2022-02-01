Tuesday evening saw another statement from Greater Manchester Police concerning the allegations surrounding Manchester United star, Mason Greenwood.

The player had previously been arrested for the alleged rape and assault of his girlfriend, and police were believed to be continuing with their enquiries.

The Independent’s Mark Critchley tweeted the statement on Tuesday, which noted that the player had been further arrested for an alleged sexual assault and threats to kill.

Police have until Wednesday, February 2 to continue questioning Greenwood after magistrates agreed to an extension.

It isn’t clear at this stage if any further extension will be allowed by law or whether the police will have to charge him on Wednesday or release him.

The presumption in such cases must always be innocent until proven guilty, whether the evidence appears damning or not.

The Red Devils are back in action at the weekend, as they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday evening.

Greenwood will not be available for selection after United suspended him from all football related activities until further notice.

The outcome of any police enquiry will clearly determine what the next step will be for the club, the player and his sponsors.