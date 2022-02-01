The news that surfaced over the weekend concerning Mason Greenwood, has cast a real shadow over the Manchester United star.

After being arrested for the alleged rape and assault of his girlfriend, he was subsequently further arrested on Tuesday afternoon for alleged sexual assault and threats to kill.

That has seen the Red Devils suspend him from all football related activities, and sponsors also take a dim view of the allegations.

United’s ire clearly doesn’t extend to goodwill gestures to their supporters, however.

Many will have bought shirts with Greenwood’s name on the back, but in light of the news would arguably prefer to have a different name moving forward.

According to The Sun, the club are apparently refusing to sanction any swaps for disgruntled fans, and that hasn’t sat well with supporter, Westley Reilly, who requested a change after his son had indicated he no longer wanted to wear the shirt if it had Greenwood’s name on it.

After paying £135 for the full kit, Reilly simply can’t afford to spend any more money.

At present, it appears that he, and other parents, are out of luck if they’re expecting the club to be sympathetic.

It certainly won’t be good PR for the Red Devils if this particular stance continues, and it will be interesting to see if the club do eventually change their minds, subject to the outcome of Greenwood’s arrest.